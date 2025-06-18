IDEX Biometrics ASA - Updated key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN

Updated key information relating to the share consolidation:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the share consolidation was made public: 11 April 2025;

Share consolidation ratio: 100 old shares give 1 new share;

Last day including right: 3 July 2025;

Ex-date: 4 July 2025;

Record date: 7 July 2025; and

Date of approval: 11 April 2025

In connection with the share consolidation, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please find below the updated key information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Old ISIN: NO0013107490

New ISIN: NO0013536078

Date of ISIN change: 4 July 2025.

Rounding rules: If the share consolidation (reverse split) does not result in whole shares (fractional shares), the Board has in place an authorization from the 11 April 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company to carry out a share capital increase to the extent necessary to make the total number of shares in the Company dividable by the share consolidation ratio (i.e. dividable by 100).

Date of approval: 11 April 2025

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 18 June 2025 at 17:22 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.