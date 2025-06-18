IDEX Biometrics ASA: New date for the share consolidation and ISIN change

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices from IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 April and 6 June 2025 regarding the share consolidation and change of ISIN as resolved by the 11 April 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company (the "EGM").

Certain equity issues in IDEX, as previously announced, remain ongoing, and the effective date of the share consolidation will therefore be 4 July 2025, allowing completion of such equity issues prior to the effectiveness of the share consolidation.

