Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Lang & Schwarz
18.06.25 | 20:06
0,233 Euro
-100,00 % -0,233
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 18:30 Uhr
143 Leser
Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of AGM

Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") held on 18 June 2025 at 2.00pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed by way of a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For (Including Discretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld*

% of Issued Share Capital Voted **

1

To re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer as a Director of the Company

228,661,973

86.21

36,576,249

13.79

265,238,222

1,658,767

38.34%

2

To re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen as a Director of the Company

228,552,372

86.22

36,534,443

13.78

265,086,815

1,810,174

38.32%

3

To re-elect Adrian Marsh as a Director of the Company

226,802,393

85.56

38,263,365

14.44

265,065,758

1,831,231

38.31%

4

To re-elect Nigel Mills as a Director of the Company

228,212,282

86.11

36,822,701

13.89

265,034,983

1,862,006

38.31%

5

To re-elect Ken Gilmartin as a Director of the Company

226,308,569

87.03

33,719,497

12.97

260,028,066

6,868,923

37.59%

6

To re-elect Roy A Franklin as a Director of the Company

220,216,561

84.79

39,512,776

15.21

259,729,337

7,167,652

37.54%

7

To elect Iain Torrens as a Director of the Company

233,583,535

88.60

30,056,368

11.40

263,639,903

3,257,086

38.11%

8

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure

234,250,467

88.30

31,034,631

11.70

265,285,098

1,611,891

38.34%

9

To authorise the directors to allot shares

229,455,612

86.81

34,851,634

13.19

264,307,246

2,589,743

38.20%

10

To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights

230,349,849

87.35

33,362,981

12.65

263,712,830

3,087,429

38.12%

11

To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investments

228,459,631

86.54

35,534,834

13.46

263,994,465

2,902,524

38.16%

12

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

245,104,177

92.69

19,318,288

7.31

264,422,465

2,474,524

38.22%

13

To authorise that general meetings of the Company, (other than an AGM) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

243,871,821

93.89

15,864,111

6.11

259,735,932

7,161,057

37.54%

The percentages of votes "For" and "Against" each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes "For" and votes "Against" the resolution (together the "Total Votes (excluding votes withheld").

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of those resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") have been submitted today to the NSM and will shortly be available to view on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:

John Habgood

Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
