Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") held on 18 June 2025 at 2.00pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed by way of a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 To re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer as a Director of the Company 228,661,973 86.21 36,576,249 13.79 265,238,222 1,658,767 38.34% 2 To re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen as a Director of the Company 228,552,372 86.22 36,534,443 13.78 265,086,815 1,810,174 38.32% 3 To re-elect Adrian Marsh as a Director of the Company 226,802,393 85.56 38,263,365 14.44 265,065,758 1,831,231 38.31% 4 To re-elect Nigel Mills as a Director of the Company 228,212,282 86.11 36,822,701 13.89 265,034,983 1,862,006 38.31% 5 To re-elect Ken Gilmartin as a Director of the Company 226,308,569 87.03 33,719,497 12.97 260,028,066 6,868,923 37.59% 6 To re-elect Roy A Franklin as a Director of the Company 220,216,561 84.79 39,512,776 15.21 259,729,337 7,167,652 37.54% 7 To elect Iain Torrens as a Director of the Company 233,583,535 88.60 30,056,368 11.40 263,639,903 3,257,086 38.11% 8 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 234,250,467 88.30 31,034,631 11.70 265,285,098 1,611,891 38.34% 9 To authorise the directors to allot shares 229,455,612 86.81 34,851,634 13.19 264,307,246 2,589,743 38.20% 10 To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights 230,349,849 87.35 33,362,981 12.65 263,712,830 3,087,429 38.12% 11 To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investments 228,459,631 86.54 35,534,834 13.46 263,994,465 2,902,524 38.16% 12 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 245,104,177 92.69 19,318,288 7.31 264,422,465 2,474,524 38.22% 13 To authorise that general meetings of the Company, (other than an AGM) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 243,871,821 93.89 15,864,111 6.11 259,735,932 7,161,057 37.54%

The percentages of votes "For" and "Against" each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes "For" and votes "Against" the resolution (together the "Total Votes (excluding votes withheld").

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of those resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") have been submitted today to the NSM and will shortly be available to view on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

John Habgood

Company Secretary