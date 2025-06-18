Wood Group (John) Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
John Wood Group PLC
LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") held on 18 June 2025 at 2.00pm, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed by way of a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For (Including Discretionary)
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld*
% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
1
To re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer as a Director of the Company
228,661,973
86.21
36,576,249
13.79
265,238,222
1,658,767
38.34%
2
To re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen as a Director of the Company
228,552,372
86.22
36,534,443
13.78
265,086,815
1,810,174
38.32%
3
To re-elect Adrian Marsh as a Director of the Company
226,802,393
85.56
38,263,365
14.44
265,065,758
1,831,231
38.31%
4
To re-elect Nigel Mills as a Director of the Company
228,212,282
86.11
36,822,701
13.89
265,034,983
1,862,006
38.31%
5
To re-elect Ken Gilmartin as a Director of the Company
226,308,569
87.03
33,719,497
12.97
260,028,066
6,868,923
37.59%
6
To re-elect Roy A Franklin as a Director of the Company
220,216,561
84.79
39,512,776
15.21
259,729,337
7,167,652
37.54%
7
To elect Iain Torrens as a Director of the Company
233,583,535
88.60
30,056,368
11.40
263,639,903
3,257,086
38.11%
8
To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure
234,250,467
88.30
31,034,631
11.70
265,285,098
1,611,891
38.34%
9
To authorise the directors to allot shares
229,455,612
86.81
34,851,634
13.19
264,307,246
2,589,743
38.20%
10
To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights
230,349,849
87.35
33,362,981
12.65
263,712,830
3,087,429
38.12%
11
To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investments
228,459,631
86.54
35,534,834
13.46
263,994,465
2,902,524
38.16%
12
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
245,104,177
92.69
19,318,288
7.31
264,422,465
2,474,524
38.22%
13
To authorise that general meetings of the Company, (other than an AGM) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
243,871,821
93.89
15,864,111
6.11
259,735,932
7,161,057
37.54%
The percentages of votes "For" and "Against" each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes "For" and votes "Against" the resolution (together the "Total Votes (excluding votes withheld").
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.
These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of those resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") have been submitted today to the NSM and will shortly be available to view on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notification authorised by:
John Habgood
Company Secretary