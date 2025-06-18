Avolta AG
Leading global travel retail and food & beverage player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured a nine-year contract extension in Mexico, reinforcing its longstanding presence and commitment to the region and renewing its established partnership with OMA. The agreement covers 15 retail stores spanning a combined floor space of more than 3,000 m2 across four major airports: Monterrey, Mazatlán, Acapulco, and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.
Active in Mexico since 1999, Avolta has expanded its footprint over the years through new openings and refurbishments of its expansive walk-through duty-free stores, offering a more seamless and engaging shopping experience.
