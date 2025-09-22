Avolta AG
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player, accelerates its Asia Pacific expansion with entry into Japan, confirming an F&B contract across 500m2 at Kansai International Airport (KIX), one of the country's busiest airports and a key gateway for global travelers, covering Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe.
"This marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion across the Asia Pacific region," said Freda Cheung, President and CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta. "We are proud to establish a presence at Kansai International Airport, one of Japan's most critical aviation gateways. Our portfolio of global and proprietary F&B concepts has been carefully curated to complement KIX's existing offers. With that, we aim to deliver an amazing traveler experience and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region."
