Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 20:38
54,30 Euro
-1,63 % -0,90
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1054,4020:46
53,9054,3020:45
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 20:30 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueNord ASA: Announcement of Cash Dividend and Buyback of Shares

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 10 June 2025 where the Company announced its intention to declare a USD 253 million distribution in connection with the Tyra Completion Test being met, as further described therein.

Pursuant to the authorization to the board of directors to pay dividends granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 22 May 2025, the board of directors has today resolved to declare a cash dividend payment of USD 203 million, NOK 76.05 per share, to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register on 25 June 2025 (record date). Consequently, BlueNord's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 24 June 2025. Payment date is 4 July 2025. For Norwegian tax purposes, the dividend is considered repayment of paid-in capital. In addition, the Company intends to buy back shares of up to USD 50 million, expected to take place following BlueNord's Q2 results on 10 July 2025. To the extent the Company elects to buy back less than USD 50 million, the remaining amount will be paid to shareholders as a dividend. Further details and structure related to a buyback will be announced in due course.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa--announcement-of-cash-dividend-and-buyback-of-shares,c4166383

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa-announcement-of-cash-dividend-and-buyback-of-shares-302485610.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.