

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with Middle East tensions, regional inflation data and central bank decisions in focus.



Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, has become a focal point of concern. Investors remain worried that disruption of oil flows through this narrow strait could hit global economy hard.



Germany's DAX was down 116.84 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 23,317.81, while London's FTSE rose 9.44 points or 0.11 percent to close at 8,843.47 and the CAC 40 in France sank 27.61 points or 0.36 percent to end at 7,656.12.



In Germany, Daimler Truck Holding stumbled 2.49 percent, while Infineon Technologies retreated 2.10 percent, Siemens Energy slumped 0.93 percent, Volkswagen dropped 0.86 percent, Deutsche Telekom shed 0.75 percent, Deutsche Bank collected 0.75 percent, Deutsche Borse lost 0.37 percent and Deutsche Post gained 0.17 percent.



In London, Ashtead tanked 1.93 percent, while British American Tobacco rallied 1.33 percent, St. James Place and Intermediate Capital Group both jumped 1.24 percent, Prudential and Spirax Group both sank 0.85 percent, Vodafone added 0.40 percent, Centrica lost 0.39 percent, Rightmove rose 0.10 percent and Rolls-Royce Holdings perked 0.04 percent.



In France, Worldline plunged 4.18 percent, while Sanofi stumbled 2.40 percent, Societe Generale jumped 1.64 percent, BNP Paribas collected 0.79 percent, Vivendi shed 0.35 percent, Credit Agricole rose 0.19 percent and Carrefour dipped 0.12 percent.



In economic news, U.K. consumer price inflation softened in May largely due to easing transportation cost, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.4 percent, slightly slower than the 3.5 percent rise seen in April. However, inflation was slightly above forecast of 3.3 percent.



The annual inflation rate in Austria edged down to 3.0 percent in May 2025 from 3.1 percent in the previous month, matching preliminary estimates.



Elsewhere, Sweden's central bank has cut its key policy rate to 2 percent and said there was a small chance of further easing later this year if economic weakness persists.



