London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today reported financial results for Q1 2025 which ended 31 March, 2025.

Key highlights Include:

Exceptional Revenue Growth: Q1 2025 revenue rose to $18.3 million, driven by several mission-critical global agreements. This performance cements Gorilla's operational strength, market credibility and leadership in AI-powered security and infrastructure.





Q1 2025 revenue rose to $18.3 million, driven by several mission-critical global agreements. This performance cements Gorilla's operational strength, market credibility and leadership in AI-powered security and infrastructure. Strong Balance Sheet: Gorilla ended Q1 with a healthy $33.8 million in cash, including $20.8 million in unrestricted cash. This solid liquidity base provides flexibility to execute on opportunities and power future expansion.





Gorilla ended Q1 with a healthy $33.8 million in cash, including $20.8 million in unrestricted cash. This solid liquidity base provides flexibility to execute on opportunities and power future expansion. Disciplined Debt Reduction: Gorilla cut debt to $18.4 million , down from $21.4 million at year-end 2024, freeing up pledged deposits and sharpening capital efficiency. We will continue to deleverage aggressively wherever it strengthens value and remains cash-neutral, reinforcing a balance sheet built for scale and speed.





Gorilla cut debt to , down from $21.4 million at year-end 2024, freeing up pledged deposits and sharpening capital efficiency. We will continue to deleverage aggressively wherever it strengthens value and remains cash-neutral, reinforcing a balance sheet built for scale and speed. Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $5.16 million, up from $3.50 million in Q1 2024, a 47.5% year-on-year increase that underscores Gorilla's expanding operating leverage, disciplined execution and profitable growth trajectory.





Reached $5.16 million, up from $3.50 million in Q1 2024, a 47.5% year-on-year increase that underscores Gorilla's expanding operating leverage, disciplined execution and profitable growth trajectory. Adjusted net income: Rose 46.7%, to $4.47 million, compared to $3.05 million in the prior-year quarter, highlighting strong underlying earnings power and margin control despite global scale-up





Rose 46.7%, to $4.47 million, compared to $3.05 million in the prior-year quarter, highlighting strong underlying earnings power and margin control despite global scale-up Adjusted EPS: Climbed to $0.23, marking a sharp turnaround from a basic loss per share of $1.47 in Q1 2024.





Climbed to $0.23, marking a sharp turnaround from a basic loss per share of $1.47 in Q1 2024. Strategic Investment in Long-Term Value: Our SAFE investment in One Amazon strengthens a game-changing partnership at the heart of global sustainability. As the core technology partner, Gorilla is deploying large-scale IoT infrastructure across the Amazon rainforest, cementing our position as a front-runner in climate intelligence and next-generation environmental innovation.





Our SAFE investment in strengthens a game-changing partnership at the heart of global sustainability. As the core technology partner, Gorilla is deploying large-scale IoT infrastructure across the Amazon rainforest, cementing our position as a front-runner in climate intelligence and next-generation environmental innovation. Accelerating Global Momentum: Gorilla's pipeline now exceeds $5 billion, consisting of qualified leads where we have determined that there is a will and a budget to move forward and that we can close a deal within the next 12 months. This has been fueled by rapid expansion across the United States, MENA, Southeast & East Asia, South America and the United Kingdom. Our growing contract base, execution track record and market demand position us not just as a growth story, but as a global force in AI-powered transformation.

Statement from Jay Chandan



"Gorilla has launched into 2025 with power, precision and clarity of purpose. This quarter is not just a performance milestone - it is proof of trajectory. Revenue is up, margins are firm and profitability is no longer aspirational, it is embedded. With momentum on our side, we are no longer just building our pipeline, we are converting at scale, compounding growth across borders and deepening trust with some of the world's most ambitious partners."



"From reshaping energy infrastructure in Thailand to enabling climate-tech at scale in the Amazon, Gorilla is fast becoming the default partner for governments and mid-sized enterprises looking to future-proof their nations. With a strong revenue pipeline and cash base, as well as our relentless operational focus, we are entering our next phase - one of acceleration, execution and measurable value creation."



Financials

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)



Items

March 31,

2025

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024

(Audited)



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,813,810 $

21,699,202



Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current

1,000 1,000



Restricted deposits - current

12,959,625 15,773,099



Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)

44,289,520 34,306,195



Accounts receivable, net

25,621,462 25,670,157



Inventories

5,138 5,199



Prepayments - current

22,707,832 28,632,212



Other receivables, net

385,234 432,696



Other current assets

137,547 151,816



Total current assets

126,921,168 126,671,576













Non-current assets









Property and equipment

14,899,703 14,939,143



Right-of-use assets

466,391 505,345



Intangible assets

2,830,788 2,931,661



Deferred income tax assets

7,401,420 6,938,213



Prepayments - non-current

287,483 315,304



Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current

1,500,000 -



Other non-current assets

1,456,777 1,494,740



Total non-current assets

28,842,562 27,124,406



Total assets $ 155,763,730 $ 153,795,982





Items

March 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2024

(Audited)



Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings

$ 12,609,505

$ 15,073,458



Contract liabilities

264,919

273,227



Accounts payable

22,681,772

26,039,076



Other payables

2,291,424

2,451,135



Provisions - current

58,994

37,673



Lease liabilities - current

209,531

210,448



Current income tax liabilities

10,029,276

9,028,829



Warrant liabilities

1,039,726

20,082,272



Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,888,708

1,972,371



Other current liabilities, others

87,543

142,796



Total current liabilities

51,161,398

75,311,285



Non-current liabilities











Long-term borrowings

3,886,654

4,372,188



Provisions - non-current

37,989

22,013



Deferred income tax liabilities

221,950

42,897



Lease liabilities - non-current

485,201

579,699



Guarantee deposits received

359,788

364,047



Total non-current liabilities

4,991,582

5,380,844



Total liabilities

56,152,980

80,692,129



Equity











Equity attributable to owners of parent











Share capital











Ordinary share

21,407

19,443



Capital surplus











Capital surplus

287,234,895

254,585,267



Retained earnings











Accumulated deficit

(152,797,036)

(148,238,729 )

Other equity interest











Financial statements translation differences of foreign operations

(1,641,888)

(55,500 )

Treasury shares

(33,206,628)

(33,206,628 )

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

99,610,750

73,103,853



Total equity

99,610,750

73,103,853



Significant contingent liabilities and unrecognized contract commitments

-

-



Total liabilities and equity

$ 155,763,730

$ 153,795,982



GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)









Three Months Ended

March 31



Items



2025

(Unaudited)



2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)



Revenue

$ 18,258,999

$ 8,736,068



Cost of revenue



(11,850,617 )

(1,299,438 )

Gross profit



6,408,382



7,436,630



Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses



(330,647 )

(387,838 )

General and administrative expenses



(3,458,299 )

(3,122,292 )

Research and development expenses



(570,240 )

(846,355 )

Currency exchange losses, net*



(4,418,096 )

(6,455,655 )

Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments



(1,838,049 )

(8,037,431 )

Other income



46,361



18,544



Other losses, net



(8,497 )

(31,191 )

Total operating expenses



(10,577,467 )

(18,862,218 )

Operating loss



(4,169,085 )

(11,425,588 )

Non-operating income (expenses)















Interest income



562,792



173,298



Finance costs



(154,992 )

(218,789 )

Total non-operating income (expenses)



407,800



(45,491 )

Loss before income tax



(3,761,285 )

(11,471,079 )

Income tax expense



(797,022 )

(51,747 )

Loss for the period



(4,558,307 )

(11,522,826 )

Other comprehensive loss















Components of other comprehensive loss that may not be reclassified to profit or

loss















Remeasurement of defined benefit plans



-



3,223



Components of other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



(1,586,388 )

(1,191,786 )

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax



(1,586,388 )

(1,188,563 )

Total comprehensive loss for the period



(6,144,695 )

(12,711,389 )

Loss per share















Basic loss per share

$ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 )

Diluted loss per share

$ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 )

Weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding















Basic



19,497,913



7,864,962



Diluted



19,497,913



7,864,962





* During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, net currency exchange losses amounted to $7,188,047 and $6,533,377, respectively, due to devaluation of monetary assets denominated in the Egyptian pound arising from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar in March 2024.

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)





Three Months Ended

March 31







2025

(Unaudited)



2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Loss before tax

$ (3,761,285 ) $ (11,471,079 )

Adjustments









Adjustments to reconcile loss









Expected credit losses

6,110



-



Depreciation expenses

153,083



134,665



Amortization expenses

154,387



220,837



Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-



(73 )

Share-based payment expenses

271,050



-



Share-based compensation expenses

216



(137,558 )

Interest expense

154,992



218,789



Interest income

(562,792 )

(173,298 )

Unrealized exchange loss

4,624,595



6,413,610



Losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

1,838,049



8,037,430



Losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-



19,978



Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Changes in operating assets









Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)

(18,224,234 )

(6,844,922 )

Accounts receivable, net

988,290



1,352,608



Inventories

-



(946 )

Prepayments

6,743,194



193,630



Other receivables

-



9,187



Other current assets

15,707



67,079



Other non-current assets

-



24,573



Changes in operating liabilities









Contract liabilities

(4,750 )

(48,645 )

Accounts payable

(3,328,962 )

(1,377,745 )

Other payables

(121974 )

(407,626 )

Provisions

38,251



(48,682 )

Other current and non-current liabilities

(56,910 )

73,450



Cash outflow generated from operations

(11,072,983 )

(3,744,738 )

Interest received

610,494



170,112



Interest paid

(184,878 )

(150,651 )

Tax paid

(12,499 )

(15,033 )

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(10,659,866 )

(3,740,310 )







Three Months Ended

March 31







2025

(Unaudited)

2024

(Unaudited

and

unreviewed)



CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property and equipment



(237,893 )

(104,144 )

Acquisition of intangible assets



(54,230 )

(23,859 )

Investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current



(1,500,000 )

-



Disposal (increase) in financial assets at amortized cost



2,699,420



(3,441 )

Decrease in guarantee deposits



40,942



28,879



Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities



948,239



(102,565 )













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



8,002,807



7,000,210



Repayments of short-term borrowings



(10,270,816 )

(6,172,559 )

Repayments of long-term borrowings



(500,531 )

(366,296 )

Principal repayment of lease liabilities



(95,268 )

(45,981 )

Proceeds from preferred shares and private warrants



11,499,731



9,650,000



Net cash flows from financing activities



8,635,923



10,065,374



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



190,312



(1,509,558 )

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(885,392 )

4,712,941



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



21,699,202



5,306,857



Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 20,813,810

$ 10,019,798



Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) to Operating loss as per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)







Three Months Ended







March 31



Items

2025

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)

2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)







(Amount in USD)



Operating loss (IFRS)

$ (4,169,085 ) $ (11,425,588 )

Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation



7,188,047



6,533,377



Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments



1,838,049



8,037,430



Adjusted Operating income (Non-IFRS)

$ 4,857,011

$ 3,145,219



Add: Depreciation expenses



153,083



134,665



Add: Amortization expenses



154,387



220,837



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

$ 5,164,481

$ 3,500,721



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Non-IFRS) to IFRS Net loss







Three Months Ended







March 31



Items

2025

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)

2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)





(Amount in USD)



Net loss (IFRS)

$ (4,558,307)

$ (11,522,826 )

Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation



7,188,047



6,533,377



Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments



1,838,049



8,037,430



Adjusted Net income (Non-IFRS)

$ 4,467,789

$ 3,047,981





About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, Gorilla's ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

