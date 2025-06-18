Urges Stockholders to Support Sonim's Qualified Director Nominees

at the Annual Meeting on July 18, 2025

Vote for each of Sonim Board Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today outlined its ongoing successful strategic alternatives process and illusory proposals by Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic").

In January 2025, following the unsolicited approach from Orbic to acquire Sonim, the Sonim Board formed a Special Committee to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. Both strategically and tactically, the Special Committee has already found a potentially better alternative for Sonim stockholders to a transaction with Orbic. The Company provided further details in a letter to stockholders, highlights include:

Sale of Assets to Social Mobile: As announced on June 2, 2025, Sonim and Social Mobile have signed a Letter of Intent intended to lead to a definitive agreement under which Social Mobile will acquire substantially all of Sonim's operating assets for up to $20 million, including up to $5 million in earn-out consideration.

Reverse Takeover Transaction: Sonim intends to enter a definitive agreement with a prospective reverse takeover candidate in addition to the transaction with Social Mobile. The company is targeting a $15 million estimated value for Sonim. Together with the Social Mobile transaction, the aggregate potential value exceeds the value of Orbic's purported offer.

Orbic's Lack of Engagement: Despite the Special Committee's efforts to meaningfully engage, Orbic has demonstrated nothing but strategic inconsistency, abrupt tactical shifts, and adversarial behavior.

Orbic's Financial Distress: Orbic and its affiliates have more than $22.5 million in judgments against them, over ten lawsuits in the past decade, including disputes with customers, suppliers, employees, and business partners.

Orbic's Campaign and Illusory Proposal is an Attempt to Derail Strategic Alternatives Process: Sonim believes that Orbic's proxy contest is not about governance or performance-it is a continuation of Orbic's coercive strategy aimed at derailing Sonim's strategic alternatives process and an attempt to seize control of the Board and Company without paying a premium to all Sonim stockholders.

In advance of the 2025 Annual Meeting scheduled for July 18, 2025, The Sonim Board urges stockholders to vote FOR each of Sonim's highly qualified director nominees using the WHITE proxy card.

The full text of the letter to stockholders follows:

June 18, 2025

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

The upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting will define the future of Sonim and directly impact the value of your investment. We urge you to protect that value by voting FOR each of Sonim's highly qualified director nominees by following the instructions on the WHITE proxy card.

Sonim's Successful Strategic Alternatives Process

Resulting in Superior Alternative to Orbic Proposal

In January 2025, Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic") announced its unsolicited efforts to acquire Sonim. In response, Sonim formed a Special Committee of its Board of Directors and over the last 6+ months has explored and evaluated a range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

Both strategically and tactically, the Special Committee has already found a potentially better alternative for Sonim stockholders to a transaction with Orbic:

Don't Let Orbic Seize Control of Sonim

Without Paying a Premium to All Stockholders

In addition to the alternatives outlined above, the Special Committee also attempted on numerous occasions to engage with Orbic, but to no avail.

At all times, Orbic's engagement was marked by strategic inconsistency, abrupt tactical shifts, and adversarial behavior. Orbic manages to wear three hats: an affiliate of an unsuccessful plaintiff, a failed bidder in a strategic acquisition, and now a dissident with questionable motivations.

Initially, in June 2024, Orbic, through its affiliate Reliance Communications, LLC, filed a lawsuit against Sonim and family members of its major stockholders, alleging trade secret misappropriation. That lawsuit did not succeed.

So what next? Orbic shifted tactics, announcing an interest in acquiring Sonim in January 2025. But it quickly became clear this was an illusory proposal and appears designed solely to advance its proxy campaign-not to engage in a genuine transaction:

Orbic Vague Proposal + Threats: In February, Orbic submitted a vague, two-page "Proposal/Discussion Agenda" calling for the resignation of the Board and the immediate transfer of control of Sonim to Orbic representatives. But Orbic's proposal entirely lacked material terms or financing details. Simultaneously, affiliates of the Orbic Group threatened to interfere with Sonim's key product development and supply relationships if Sonim declined to comply.

Orbic Highly Conditional Proposal + No Response to Engagement: In March, the first communication that could reasonably be considered a "proposal" was received: a conditional, non-binding offer to acquire Sonim for $4.00 per share in cash. The Special Committee immediately began evaluating the proposal with its financial advisor. The Special Committee made a routine and reasonable request for proof of funds to substantiate Orbic's ability to finance the proposed transaction. Orbic never responded.

Orbic Recuts Initial Proposal + More of Same Conditionality: In May, after nearly six weeks of silence, Orbic submitted a revised, preliminary, and conditional non-binding proposal to acquire Sonim for $1.81 per share in cash. The revised proposal included a "confidential" letter of interest from a private lender, dated April 11, 2025, which was preliminary, non-binding, and subject to extensive conditions.

Orbic Failure to Provide Any Verifiable Proof of Funds: To date, the Special Committee also identified serious concerns regarding Orbic's financial conditions, including a lack of available capital, and, an apparent inability to make any credible offer to enter a strategic transaction with Sonim.

Substantial Doubt About Orbic's Ability to Operate Business or Create Value: Orbic and its affiliates are notorious for frequent conflicts with clients, suppliers, employees, and competitors. They have been involved in more than ten separate legal disputes as defendants in the past ten years. Investors should be wary of Orbic and its affiliates' history of strategic missteps, litigation, and financial mismanagement. Orbic's history reveals a concerning pattern of legal and financial instability:

an $18 million consent judgment issued against Orbic executives relating to an Orbic affiliate's default under a $21 million loan facility;

a summary judgment award in excess of $4,5 million against an Orbic affiliate for breach of contract; and

a $185,870 default judgment against an Orbic affiliate for breach of contract.

Seeing through Orbic's façade: We believe Orbic never intended to consummate an acquisition of Sonim and knew or should have known that our Special Committee could not proceed with an unfinanced and conditional proposal.

Orbic's proxy contest is not about governance or performance-it is a continuation of Orbic's coercive strategy aimed at derailing Sonim's strategic alternatives process.

Sonim Nominees Are Independent, Credible, and Committed to Your Interests

Unlike Orbic's director nominees, Sonim's director nominees are fully independent and have no affiliations with Orbic or any counterparties to potential strategic transactions. They are committed to acting solely in the best interests of all stockholders. The Special Committee, in cohesion with its financial and legal advisers, continuously works to provide value to the Sonim stockholders.

YOUR VOTE MATTERS:

VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

Sonim's Board of Directors urges stockholders to only use the WHITE proxy card to vote "FOR" election of Sonim's director nominees - James Cassano, Peter Liu, Mike Mulica, Jack Steenstra, and George Thangadurai.

If you receive a BLUE proxy card from the Orbic Group, please disregard it.

The Board strongly recommends that stockholders protect their investment in Sonim by casting their vote as soon as possible, regardless of plans to attend the Annual Meeting on July 18, 2025.

Sincerely,

The Sonim Special Committee

