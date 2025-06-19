

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - IoT technology company Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) and congatec, a leader in embedded and edge computing, have signed a preliminary agreement. Under this deal, congatec plans to buy a majority stake in JUMPtec, a Kontron subsidiary, through a capital increase. The details are still being finalized.



The companies began working together in May 2025 on Computer-on-Modules (COM) and have been discussing congatec's investment in JUMPtec. To move things forward efficiently, congatec has already filed regulatory notices in Germany and Austria, even though no final contract has been signed yet.



If the deal goes through, congatec will also take a majority stake in Kontron America Modules, LLC. Kontron expects to earn a significant profit from the transaction, though the exact amount is still unknown. JUMPtec generated approximately 90 million euros in 2024. The finalisation of the contract negotiations could be expected in the next few weeks.



