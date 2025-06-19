

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Malibu Boats, the U.S. manufacturer of recreational boats, announced that it has renewed its long-time partnership with General Motors. As part of this collaboration, Chevrolet is now the Official Vehicle Brand of Malibu Boats.



The partnership also continues Malibu's exclusive work with GM Marine to build the Monsoon Line of engines at its factory in Loudon, Tennessee. These engines are specially designed for Malibu boats using GM technology.



The partnership will support Malibu's major events and programs throughout the year, including the Malibu Just Ride Tour, Rider Experience Series, VIP Factory Tours, WakeFest TN, and other dealer-focused activities across the U.S.



