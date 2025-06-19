New office located in the heart of Uxbridge underscores Celltrion's long-term business commitment in the UK

Celltrion UK has officially opened its new UK headquarters at the Charter Building in Uxbridge, UK, reinforcing the company's dedication to long-term growth and partnership in the UK market.

Celltrion opens new UK headquarters in Uxbridge, UK

The opening ceremony was attended by Hyoung-Ki Kim, CEO and Vice Chairman at Celltrion, Rosalind Campion, Director of the Office for Life Sciences and Mark Samuels, Chief Executive of Medicines UK, and the British Biosimilars Association. The event was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Strategically located in the heart of Uxbridge, the new office will serve as Celltrion UK's central hub for UK operations. This move places Celltrion among a growing list of life sciences companies including Regeneron, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo, that have established presence in Uxbridge emerging as a leading hub for biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hyoung-Ki Kim, CEO and Vice Chairman of Celltrion, said, "The opening our new UK office marks a pivotal milestone in Celltrion UK history. This demonstrates our strong commitment to the UK, a strategic market for our growth. We are here for the long term and are invested in the future of biosimilars in the UK. We look forward to continued collaboration with local institutions and regulatory bodies to ensure sustainable access to high-quality biologic treatments."

Rosalind Campion, Director of the Office for Life Sciences, added, "With the NHS prescribing already 80% generic by volume, the next frontier is Biosimilars. This is a pivotal time for the sector just before the introduction of the life sciences sector plan and the NHS 10 year plan."

Mark Samuels, chief executive of Medicines UK, said, "Celltrion's medicines are a critical part of the UK life sciences ecosystem, and I am delighted that the company is strengthening its investment in the UK with a new office, supporting British jobs and the supply of essential medicines for the NHS."

The new headquarters also reflects continued growth for Celltrion UK, which has expanded its headcount by 20% over the past year. With an exciting pipeline of new products spanning across multiple therapeutic areas including allergy, endocrinology, ophthalmology and immunology anticipated over the coming years, the company expects further recruitment and investment in the coming years.

This move is the latest chapter in Celltrion's long-term vision for the UK, demonstrating its dedication to being a trusted healthcare partner, a contributor to the UK economy, and a key player in the global biosimilars market.

Notes to Editors:

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Beyond biosimilar products, we are committed to advancing our pipeline with novel drugs to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines. For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Celltrion Healthcare UK Limited (Celltrion UK)

Celltrion UK is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients' access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regulations. For more information, please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.co.uk/

