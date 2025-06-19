Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 15:15
20,860 Euro
+0,68 % +0,140
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 05:12 Uhr
72 Leser
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu unveils AI-powered presentation technology, enabling automated multilingual and customizable presentations

Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation supports creation of presentations in over 30 languages and will be available as a Microsoft 365 Copilot AI agent

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced the development of a new technology which enables AI avatars to carry out presentations and handle audience questions. The technology, a core component of Fujitsu's AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi, automatically generates and carries out presentations using Microsoft PowerPoint presentation data and provides answers to audience questions based on materials pre-integrated into a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) process. Starting June 19, 2025, Fujitsu will begin offering a trial environment on the Fujitsu Research Portal for corporate customers to try the technology.

Through joint development with Headwaters Co., Ltd., an AI solutions company, this technology will also be offered as Microsoft 365 Copilot AI agent "Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation." Fujitsu will utilize the technology within the company from the second quarter of FY 2025 and begin providing it to customers around the world from the third quarter. Users will be able to create AI avatars using their own likeness and voice, and have them generate presentations automatically in over 30 languages, making it possible for anybody to utilize the technology without requiring specialist knowledge. Going forward, Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation will also be available directly via Microsoft Teams and PowerPoint.

By democratizing the presentation process and allowing anybody to deliver presentations irrespective of time constraints, language level, presentation aptitude, and other factors, Fujitsu will empower organizations to share accurate and high quality information and improve operational efficiency, thereby contributing to the development of a digital society, a key essential contribution of its materiality.

Other Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation features

1. Autonomous slide transition with time allocation (international patent pending)

Fujitsu AI Auto Presentation generates presentation text based on the number of characters for each slide and time limit instructions and changes slides at the appropriate time.

2. Customizable presentation content generation

Leveraging voice recognition, large language model (LLM), and voice synthesis technology, the content presented by the AI avatar can be controlled on a slide-by-slide basis by inputting prompts. Various customizations are possible, including automatically generated text, fixed text, insertion of specified text, and control over writing style.

  • Demonstration video

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-unveils-ai-powered-presentation-technology-enabling-automated-multilingual-and-customizable-presentations-302485981.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
