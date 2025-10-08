Kawasaki and Tokyo, Japan" Oct 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toda Corporation, JTB Corp. and Fujitsu Limited today announced that they will carry out a field trial for "ECHIZEN Quest," a tourism digital transformation (DX) project utilizing NFTs, in Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, Japan. The field trial will run from November 2025 to the end of January and the project aims to increase the number of international tourists visiting Japan.Project background and objectivesEchizen City in Fukui Prefecture anticipates a significant increase in tourism, including international visitors, due to improved accessibility such as the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen. This initiative aims to revitalize the region by enhancing the quality of tourism experiences and expanding the visitor base and the number of supporters who actively engage with the region.Toda Corporation signed a public-private partnership agreement with Echizen City in 2021, promoting the smart city concept around the Hokuriku Shinkansen Echizen-Takefu Station. The company has focused on urban development and enhanced marketing driven by tourism, and has been engaged in demonstration experiments, such as investigating tourist behavior and transportation issues during local events [1].JTB launched its "GLOCAL Sustainability Project (GSP)" [2] in 2021 with the aim of solving regional challenges and creating new businesses. In 2024, JTB implemented a program set in Echizen City where Fujitsu employees proposed new tourism experiences leveraging NFTs after learning about local resources and challenges.Since 2023, Fujitsu and JTB have been jointly researching tourism DX services for affluent international visitors. As part of this collaboration, they have explored applying a digital currency leveraging NFT technology [3] for regional revitalization.With these activities converging around the same period, the three companies decided to collaborate and launch ECHIZEN Quest as a joint project to promote the region's appeal to the world.Roles and responsibilities- Toda Corporation: Overall project management and smart city infrastructure development- JTB Corp.: Tourism product planning, development, and promotion- Fujitsu Limited: NFT issuance and provision of digital currency technologyProject detailsECHIZEN Quest engages visitors in a series of hands-on experiences across Echizen City's vibrant craft studios. Participants will delve into the creation of traditional items such as washi (traditional Japanese paper), uchihamono (hand-forged metal goods, particularly knives and tools), tansu (portable storage chests), lacquerware, and pottery, as well as modern industries like eyewear and textiles. Upon completing each experience, visitors will receive a unique NFT, depicting Murasaki Shikibu (historical Japanese novelist) serving as digital proof of their engagement. This NFT can be redeemed for local support or souvenirs. Designed for future expansion, the project aims to integrate these NFTs with a dedicated regional currency or point system, offering holders exclusive benefits like discounts and unique event access. This encourages participants to explore Echizen City with a sense of adventure, fostering a deeper understanding and affection for its local culture.Future plansLooking ahead, Fujitsu plans to expand this model to other regions in Japan as a case study for protecting traditional culture and revitalizing local communities through digital technology.[1] Toda Corporation conducted a tourism demand and behavior survey for regional revitalization around Echizen-Takefu Station.[2] GLOCAL Sustainability Project (GSP) is a hands-on project where next-generation leaders from companies go to local communities and engage in solving social issues. 