KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will provide its digital ticketing service to NTT DOCOMO [1] for its new ticket platform service, d ticket, which launched in Japan on October 31, 2025. The new service builds on the success of NTT DOCOMO's smart ticketing service, which leverages Fujitsu's service for digital ticket sales and management, launched in April 2025 at a Japanese arena in which NTT DOCOMO is involved in the operation in.The service, which is part of Fujitsu's offerings under its Uvance portfolio, connects people and services to create engaging experiences, offering flexible support for diverse sales formats and needs. By leveraging the versatile functions and scalability of this service, Fujitsu aims to deliver a new ticket experience for both users purchasing tickets and event organizers through d ticket.d ticket will seamlessly integrate ticket selection, purchase, issuance, and entry in conjunction with NTT DOCOMO's wide range of services, providing users with a smooth and smart ticketing experience. Furthermore, by linking with NTT DOCOMO's d ACCOUNT service, which boasts over 100 million users in Japan, d ticket will create broad customer touchpoints for event organizers, enabling data-driven marketing initiatives and new business opportunities through integration with various NTT DOCOMO services such as d PAYMENT.Fujitsu's digital ticketing service, which will form the foundation of the d ticket platform, supports diverse sales formats such as lottery and first-come, first-served purchases, as well as resales, adapting to event scale and operational styles. This streamlines operations and promotes digitalization for event promoters. For users, the service features comfortable and intuitive operation, even during high traffic, contributing to the overall smart transformation of entertainment envisioned by NTT DOCOMO through d ticket.Fujitsu will continue to support NTT DOCOMO's d ticket initiative through this service, contributing to the creation of new experiential value in ticket purchasing and sales.Features of Fujitsu's digital ticketing service1. Integrated management of sales and tickets to enhance promoter revenue and user experience valueThe platform integrates ticket sales management and ticket inventory management. This allows for real-time monitoring of sales status and inventory, enabling event promoters to maximize revenue through dynamic seat upgrades and enhance user experience by offering seats that meet their preferences.2. Intuitive UX/UI for enhanced user satisfactionThe service features a user-friendly and intuitive UX/UI, simple purchase steps, and comfortable responsiveness even under high traffic, contributing to increased user satisfaction.3. Compatibility with diverse sales formats for effective promoter salesThe service supports various sales formats, including lottery, first-come, first-served purchases, as well as resales, depending on the event scale and operational style. Event promoters can flexibly add or change formats based on ticket sales status, supporting their strategic sales efforts.Future PlansMoving forward, d ticket will continue to provide a highly convenient purchasing experience for users by linking with NTT DOCOMO's d ACCOUNT and supporting a wide range of payment methods, including NTT DOCOMO's d PAYMENT. As d ticket expands its services, Fujitsu will progressively introduce new functionalities to its digital ticketing service, aiming to streamline sales operations, create new sales opportunities, and deliver a comfortable purchasing experience.Through its digital ticketing service, Fujitsu will support NTT DOCOMO's d ticket initiative and contribute to creating new value in ticket purchasing and sales. As part of its vision for Uvance, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the realization of comfortable and attractive area experiences where people want to gather and spend time together.[1] NTT DOCOMO, Inc.:Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Representative Member of the Board of Directors: Yoshiaki MaedaAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. 