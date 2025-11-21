KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of a new integrated package of services for the food distribution industry aimed at helping customers build business systems inexpensively and quickly and supporting the digital transformation of the whole industry. More than 1,500 functions for building business systems will eventually be offered including management for sales, orders, inventory, and logistics, and the gradual roll out will start in December 2025 and conclude by the end of fiscal 2026.By leveraging existing solutions and working closely with partner companies, Fujitsu will continue to enhance its capabilities, including end-to-end data integration across the entire food distribution value chain and the standardization of interfaces and master data. Fujitsu also plans to offer the service globally to support customers' overseas expansion.Key features include:1. Microservices that cover a wide range of business systemsThis solution packages services originally developed for individual companies as part of monolithic systems and offers them as standardized microservices that can be used across the food distribution industry. Customers can combine and utilize the functions that they need flexibly, inexpensively, and quickly.2. Flexible provision formatThe service will be offered in various forms, including SaaS and templates, to suit customer business scale and system environments.3. Provision of new advanced functions including AINew advanced functions include rebate simulation management and operational and troubleshooting support utilizing agentic AI.Figure: Diagram of the new service package(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/20-01/news-20251120-01a-en.png)Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.