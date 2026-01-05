KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that the Tampere urban region has chosen Fujitsu Finland Oy as its partner to manage the area's ICT services. The seven-year agreement covers, among other things, workstation services for municipal employees, as well as early childhood education and school staff and pupils, in nine municipalities. The estimated regional value of the framework agreement is approximately 22 million euros per year, with a maximum value of 250 million euros.Fujitsu Finland will be responsible for ICT services in the Tampere region, including user support services, device lifecycle management, cybersecurity, cloud services, operations and capacity services, and identity management. In addition, as part of the collaboration, Fujitsu will develop the entire IT infrastructure and information systems of the Tampere region, optimizing, expanding, and modernizing operations.Under the new agreement, 55,500 workstations across the region will come under Fujitsu's management. Fujitsu will ensure the smooth and reliable operation of ICT environments for municipal employees, as well as early childhood education and schools, while continuously developing related services. By leveraging automation and artificial intelligence, Fujitsu will enhance the everyday user experience by streamlining routine tasks and proactively identifying and preventing technical issues.Fujitsu supports customers in achieving their climate goals by reducing environmental impact throughout the ICT service chain. Local support services will be delivered carbon-neutrally, and data center operations are optimized for energy efficiency. Device services cover logistics, recycling, and lifecycle management, with a focus on maximizing device lifecycles. Fujitsu continuously develops its operating models to promote sustainable development in close cooperation with its customers.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. global.fujitsuAbout Fujitsu FinlandIn Finland, Fujitsu offers strong local service capabilities, supported by a team of approximately 1,200 employees. Our largest offices are located in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu and Lahti. We are an integral part of the digital foundation of Finnish society and businesses, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare and the public sector. We also have an extensive network of subcontractors and partners, and we are one of the country's critical companies supporting national security of supply. https://global.fujitsu/fi-fiSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.