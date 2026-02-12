Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Feb 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Fujitsu Limited, a Japanese multinational leader in information technology solutions, finalized the first purchase order for a critical component of Japan' Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV)'s SPY-7 radar antenna.A signing ceremony between the two companies formalized Fujitsu as a supplier for the SPY-7 Subarray Suite Power Supply Line Replaceable Unit (PS LRU), marking a significant step in co-production and Japanese industrial collaboration."Lockheed Martin's collaboration with Fujitsu cements our commitment to establishing a Japan-based supply chain for ASEV's SPY-7 radar that will keep the fleet mission-ready for decades," said Chandra Marshall, Vice President and General Manager at Lockheed Martin. "This is a continuation of our contribution and Fujitsu's shared commitment to strengthening Japan's defense capabilities."In May 2025, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to establish Fujitsu as a source for the SPY-7 PS LRU.Lockheed Martin's SPY-7 solid-state radar technology allows users to respond to evolving threats with advanced detection and tracking capabilities, while enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets.SPY-7 provides several times the performance of traditional SPY-1 radars and is being utilized by domestic and international customers around the world, including Japan. SPY-7 is also interoperable with other radars and platforms, including the Aegis Combat System."Fujitsu is honored to commence the mass production of the PS LRU, a critical component of the SPY-7 radar system and contribute to the strengthening of Japan's defense sector domestic production and maintenance infrastructure," said Kenichiro Miyazaki, SVP, Head of National Security Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited. "Fujitsu remains committed to solidifying Japan's long-term defense capabilities and further enhancing Japan's national security through this partnership with Lockheed Martin."Securing a Japan-based SPY-7 supplier for the ASEV fleet highlights Lockheed Martin and Fujitsu's joint dedication to elevating Japan's defense strength and technological edge.As the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region continues to evolve, the collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Japan will remain a critical factor in enabling regional security and prosperity.Through a true partnership between Lockheed Martin and Japan's defense community, both nations are strengthening Japan's role in the Indo-Pacific and the broader regional security architecture.About Lockheed MartinLockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security(R) vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.