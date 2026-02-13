KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and 1Finity (a Fujitsu company) today announced their joint participation in MWC Barcelona 2026.Under the theme "Intelligence in Motion," Fujitsu and 1Finity will showcase cutting-edge AI solutions for service providers and enterprises and the latest network solutions supporting the AI era.Fujitsu will share its latest portfolio of AI and computing technologies, including next-generation material development integrating AI, HPC, and quantum computing, agentic AI (a core technology of the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI platform), and FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), Fujitsu's nextgeneration processor designed for high performance and energy efficiency. 1Finity will highlight its latest portfolio of open, AI-networking solutions that help optimize performance and operations, lower TCO and increase energy efficiency, as well as interactive use case demonstrations.MWC Barcelona 2026Fujitsu and 1Finity Booth: 2G60 (Hall 2)- Date: March 2 (Mon.), to March 5 (Thurs.), 2026- Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, SpainExhibition highlights1.Technology areaQuantum computing- Perform complex property evaluations for materials development through the fusion of AI, HPC, and quantum computing.- Demonstrate the feasibility of comprehensive exploration in the field of catalyst discovery, where conventional property evaluation through experimentation traditionally required enormous time and cost.FUJITSU-MONAKA- An Arm-based, next-generation processor utilizing 2nm technology for high power efficiency and performance in AI inference and network processing- Accelerating green IT infrastructure for AI through collaborations with NVIDIA and Arrcus (planned release 2027)Multi-AI agent collaboration technology- Optimizes multi-enterprise supply chains and enhances procurement using multi-AI agent collaboration technology- Features the Fujitsu secure inter-agent gateway to ensure safe information sharing among AI agents from various vendorsField support agent- AI agents that provide on-site support, streamlining service desk operations, especially for network companies- Interactive demo availableAmalgamation AI- Rapidly builds AI applications using minimal training data and limited GPU resources- Enables users without AI expertise to select optimal VLMs for tasks like image recognition, significantly boosting on-site productivity (e.g., factory monitoring).2. Godzilla experience areaVisitors of the booth can further dive into an immersive experience by becoming one of Japan's most iconic monsters, Godzilla (2). Guests will step in front of a green screen and, for 30 seconds, mimic the fabled creature's movements. Utilizing Fujitsu's real-time, high-precision skeletal recognition AI which quantifies human movement as data, visitors' actions will be translated into the monster's impact on a digital cityscape. This technology is part of the AI Technologies and Solutions offering from Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to address business challenges and solve societal issues.This experience highlights AI-RAN, a crucial 1Finity technology for disaster preparedness. It demonstrates AI-RAN use cases such as optimizing GPU resources between RAN functions and AI applications during emergencies, and delivering timely warnings to mobile devices, embodying Fujitsu and 1Finity's vision for a safer, more sustainable society.3. 1Finity areaAI-ready infrastructureOpen RAN- 1Finity radios are being deployed by Tier 1 MNOs in multiple use cases, including Massive MIMO for full-scale, high-capacity urban areas.Open Transport- High-performance, sustainable and scalable transport solutions for edge/access, metro, long-haul networking and next-generation data centersArrcus- Network solutions centered around Arrcus' common network operating system, ArcOS, which operates uniformly across diverse platforms from edge to cloud, supporting AI infrastructure with traffic optimization, automation, and scalabilityNetwork optimizationAI operations- Multidomain, multivendor AIOps solutions for improving network efficiency, performance and Quality of ExperienceNetwork Modernization- 1Finity's multivendor Network Modernization service supports migration to newer technology, optimizing resource utilization, and right-sizing resources to meet changing demandsAI-Driven OpportunitiesAI-RAN- The new Enterprise full-stack AI-RAN solution, including GPUs from NVIDIA, backed by a vibrant partner ecosystem with applications that can be deployed within weeks, enables new business cases and near-term revenue opportunitiesPrivate Wireless- An all-in-one Private Wireless CBRS solution that enables smart applications for manufacturing, warehousing, military and other use cases1. FUJITSU-MONAKA:This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).2. Godzilla:TM & (C) TOHO CO., LTD. 