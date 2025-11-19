Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu recognized as the only Japan-headquartered company to be an Emerging Leader in Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering

KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced its recognition as an Emerging Leader in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering in the Innovation Guide for Generative AI Engineering, published on November 13, 2025. Since March 2025, Fujitsu has remained the only Japan-headquartered company to be recognized as an Emerging Leader in this report.

Fujitsu has been at the forefront of AI research and development for over three decades, deploying AI solutions across various industries globally. With a track record of more than 7,000 customer use cases in sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and public safety, Fujitsu continues to lead in AI innovation.

In recent years, Fujitsu has integrated its AI capabilities into Uvance, its business model rooted in addressing societal issues. This integration includes embedding cloud-based AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi into Uvance offerings and providing Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS. Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS serves as a data and AI-powered operations platform, leveraging these AI services to support decision-making and business operations.

Fujitsu sees this recognition on this occasion as underscoring the industry's high regard for its AI vision and execution and highlighting the strength of Fujitsu's industry-specific AI strategies and flexible pricing models.

Through Uvance Fujitsu aims to foster customer business growth and tackle societal issues. By integrating advanced data analytics and AI into management decision-making processes, Fujitsu is committed to delivering new value to its customers.

About Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering

"Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant is designed to provide end-user clients with a way to assess vendors in a dynamic and fast-moving market such as Generative AI (GenAI)."

"The Emerging Market Quadrant is data-driven research providing a visual snapshot of each vendor based on a scoring framework of vendor-provided survey data along with other public and proprietary information."

"Gartner defines the generative AI engineering submarket as technologies providing full-model life cycle management, specifically adjusted to and catering for developing, refining and deploying generative models (e.g., large language models [LLMs]) and other GenAI artifacts in production applications."

Reference: Gartner®, Engagement with Gartner, Gartner Updates, Emerging Market Quadrant FAQs

