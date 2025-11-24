NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business, and technology services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation Services 2025 Vendor Assessment for the fourth time. The IDC MarketScape evaluated providers on their ability to meet growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure.

We believe this recognition underscores the continued excellence of NTT DATA and its Global Data Centers business in delivering scalable, secure, and sustainable colocation and interconnection services across a global footprint.

"NTT Global Data Centers' expansive global footprint, cutting-edge cooling innovations, and strong commitment to sustainability make it a trusted partner for delivering high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC. "Its position as a Leader is further strengthened by its integration with the broader NTT DATA portfolio, offering a full stack of ICT services for enterprise clients and hyperscalers alike."

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for worldwide datacenter colocation services," said Doug Adams, President and CEO of NTT Global Data Centers. "We believe this acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of our global clients."

NTT Global Data Centers is part of the broader NTT DATA portfolio, offering a full stack of ICT services including consulting, engineering, and networking. This integrated approach enables NTT GDC to deliver end-to-end solutions for hyperscalers and multinational enterprises.

Click here to download a copy of the report.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124405064/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sally Comollo

NTT Global Data Centers

sally.comollo@global.ntt

+1 781-366-5580