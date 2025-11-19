KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its recognition as an Emerging Leader in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering in the Innovation Guide for Generative AI Engineering, published on November 13, 2025. Since March 2025, Fujitsu has remained the only Japan-headquartered company to be recognized as an Emerging Leader in this report.Graphic: Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering's vendor position information(This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.)(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/19-01/news-20251119-01a-en.png)Fujitsu has been at the forefront of AI research and development for over three decades, deploying AI solutions across various industries globally. With a track record of more than 7,000 customer use cases in sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and public safety, Fujitsu continues to lead in AI innovation.In recent years, Fujitsu has integrated its AI capabilities into Uvance, its business model rooted in addressing societal issues. This integration includes embedding cloud-based AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi into Uvance offerings and providing Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS. Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS serves as a data and AI-powered operations platform, leveraging these AI services to support decision-making and business operations.Fujitsu sees this recognition on this occasion as underscoring the industry's high regard for its AI vision and execution and highlighting the strength of Fujitsu's industry-specific AI strategies and flexible pricing models.Through Uvance Fujitsu aims to foster customer business growth and tackle societal issues. By integrating advanced data analytics and AI into management decision-making processes, Fujitsu is committed to delivering new value to its customers.About Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering"Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant is designed to provide end-user clients with a way to assess vendors in a dynamic and fast-moving market such as Generative AI (GenAI).""The Emerging Market Quadrant is data-driven research providing a visual snapshot of each vendor based on a scoring framework of vendor-provided survey data along with other public and proprietary information.""Gartner defines the generative AI engineering submarket as technologies providing full-model life cycle management, specifically adjusted to and catering for developing, refining and deploying generative models (e.g., large language models [LLMs]) and other GenAI artifacts in production applications."Reference: Gartner(R), Engagement with Gartner, Gartner Updates, Emerging Market Quadrant FAQs(https://emt.gartnerweb.com/ngw/globalassets/en/research/documents/emerging-market-quadrant-faq.pdf)Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"We are truly honored that Fujitsu was recognized as an Emerging Leader in Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering and that we are the only Japan-headquartered company to have received such an evaluation.Fujitsu is known for delivering cutting-edge AI technologies tailored to enterprise needs through its AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi. In order to maintain our high evaluation, we will evolve as a platform for enterprise sovereign AI, integrating computing and network technologies that are essential to the AI computing infrastructure, and support our customers in solving their challenges with technology."Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO in charge of Solution Services, Head of Global Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"We are very proud that Gartner has recognized Fujitsu as the only Japan-headquartered company to be an Emerging Leader in Gartner(R) Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Engineering. I believe this recognition reflects the global market's strong endorsement of Fujitsu's Uvance offerings that integrate trustworthy and safe AI technology equipped with industry knowledge.Data & AI capabilities such as Fujitsu Kozuchi is Uvance's core competitive strength. This provides a strong foundation for accelerating the transformation of our customers' operations and businesses, while also contributing to the resolution of broader societal issues.Fujitsu will continue to create sustainable impact across both business and society by leveraging advanced technologies such as generative AI."Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner(R), Innovation Guide for Generative AI Engineering, Radu Miclaus et al., 13 November 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.