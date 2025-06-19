color electronic paper display, which maintains its display with zero watts ("0W") power consumption once images are set.



The ePoster combines high visibility similar to paper and the ability to rewrite the display whenever necessary. It consumes power only to rewrite the display, and once rendered, the displayed image can be maintained even if the power is turned off.



This new product features the international A2 size specification for paper posters (420 x 594mm), allowing contents created for paper posters to be reused without alterations. This compatibility facilitates effortless repurposing of existing content for both paper poster and the ePoster.



The device is designed to be slim and lightweight with a flat back. It can now be efficiently installed even in locations where electric display can't be used due to power supply or weight issues. A hook allows it to be installed flat against a wall.



The ePoster utilizes the latest electronic paper platform, Spectra 6*2, developed by E Ink Holdings Inc. *3, the global leader in the electronic paper field. Through the integration of Sharp's unique color reproduction and image processing technologies, the ePoster achieves vibrant color displays and smooth gradation, with text rendered sharply and clearly. It is ideal for a variety of applications, including advertising and informational displays in commercial and public spaces, as well as menu displays in food establishments. Sharp aims to strengthen its offerings as a viable tool for information dissemination, replacing traditional paper posters.



Moreover, the ePoster has been awarded the "2025 iF Design Award (Organized by: Certified Non-Profit Organization iF Design Foundation) *4" an accolade that signifies outstanding design quality.



Outstanding Features



1. Facilitates the reuse of content with the standard international A2 size for paper posters

2. Improved installation capabilities due to a slim, lightweight and flat rear design

3. Sharp's proprietary technology ensures vivid colors and clear text representation



*1 Please note that power consumption occurs when rewriting the display. The device can only display static images and does not support video playback.

*2 For further details regarding the Spectra 6 platform, visit E Ink's website:https://www.eink.com/brand/detail/Spectra6

*3 Headquarters: Hsinchu, Taiwan; CEO: Johnson Lee

*4 The iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, having been held since 1953. It recognizes achievements in the product category for a wide range of tangible products, including home appliances, furniture, and medical devices.



- Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

- "ePoster." is a trademark of Sharp Corporation.



Source: Sharp Corporation



Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.





Osaka, Japan, June 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation announces the launch of the A2 size ePoster