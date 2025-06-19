Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") announces that, at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), it is issuing the following statement to clarify recent third-party promotional activity related to the Company's securities.

The BCSC advised the Company that two articles published on May 12, 2025, and June 4, 2025 by aktiencheck.de AG ("AG"), contained statements that overstated the Company's exposure to digital assets and gold and omitted key facts. These statements did not accurately reflect the Company's investment portfolio or strategy and included unsupported macroeconomic commentary (e.g., regarding global debt and fiat currency collapse) that do not reflect the views or disclosure of the Company. The Company wishes to clarify that currently its investment policy limits its digital and physical non-fiat investments to 25% of the value of its investment portfolio. The Company also wishes to clarify that its exposure to gold-related investments currently consists of its equity investment in Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD), an exploration stage mining company, comprised of 10 million shares and 10 million warrants exercisable at $0.05 for two years. The Company received these securities for a total cost of $250,000.

At the BCSC's request, the AG articles have now been permanently removed from public circulation. While AG was retained on April 28, 2025 to support an initial awareness campaign in European markets, the Company did not author, approve, or have prior knowledge of the specific content published. The Company has since implemented enhanced internal protocols and undertakes to review and approve all investor relations and promotional materials prior to publication going forward.

Investors should rely only on information contained in the Company's continuous-disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. Questions may be directed at the contact below.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

