Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
19.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company warrants

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company warrants 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company warrants 
19-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 June 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has agreed to acquire 100,000 
warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC") for GBP1 per warrant.  These give the right, 
subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new 
ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. The purchase is being made from Company treasury 
resources. 
 
This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets 
treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. SWC trades under the ticker SWC on 
Aquis and under the ticker TSWCF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc now has an interest in 160,000 SWC warrants. 
 
SWC announced a raise of GBP29.3million on 16 June 2025. 
 
The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
Wishbone Gold Plc 
 
  
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing 
potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers 
and web-based businesses. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 393195 
EQS News ID:  2157414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.