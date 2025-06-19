DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company warrants

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company warrants 19-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants The Smarter Web Company Plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has agreed to acquire 100,000 warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC") for GBP1 per warrant. These give the right, subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. The purchase is being made from Company treasury resources. This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. SWC trades under the ticker SWC on Aquis and under the ticker TSWCF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. Hot Rocks Investments plc now has an interest in 160,000 SWC warrants. SWC announced a raise of GBP29.3million on 16 June 2025. The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Wishbone Gold Plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers and web-based businesses. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 393195 EQS News ID: 2157414 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

