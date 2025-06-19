

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent in May, the same as in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



There were 385,000 unemployed people in May, down from 387,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, also held steady at 8.8 percent.



