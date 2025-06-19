

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 16.6 million pounds from 8.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 5.2 pence compared to 2.0 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 21.5 million pounds compared to 25.5 million pounds, prior year. Basic adjusted EPS declined to 2.1 pence from 2.7 pence. Revenue declined to 156.8 million pounds from 166.8 million pounds.



The Board expects Revenue excluding non-core disposals for the year ended 30 September 2025 to decline marginally. It expects to return to revenue growth in fiscal 2026.



The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share for the six-months ended 31 March 2025.



