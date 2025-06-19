ST Engineering iDirect and solutions by stc Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Advance Satcom Services in Saudi Arabia

Expanded satellite network collaboration enhances connectivity solutions and supports Vision 2030's digital transformation ambitions.

HERNDON, Va., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced a strategic partnership with solutions by stc to deliver advanced satellite communication services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration directly supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, enhancing the nation's digital transformation ambitions by utilizing local satellite assets to provide flexible, resilient, and secure connectivity across diverse sectors and applications.

Under this partnership, solutions by stc has significantly expanded its ST Engineering iDirect ground network by incorporating advanced products designed for both fixed and mobile applications. These infrastructure upgrades enable solutions by stc to offer reliable and scalable satellite connectivity to a wide range of customers, including government entities, enterprises, and cellular network operators. ST Engineering iDirect's software-upgradable technology ensures the network evolves alongside the Kingdom's rapidly growing connectivity demands, reinforcing its strategic alignment with the nation's digital growth.

Saudi Arabia's digital transformation is advancing at a dynamic pace projected to grow from US$55.15 billion in 2025 to US$90.25 billion by 2030. This partnership strategically positions solutions by stc to meet the demand for high-bandwidth, cost-effective digital communication services while supporting the Kingdom's ambitious growth initiatives.

"This collaboration with solutions by stc is a testament to our shared vision of delivering advanced connectivity solutions that empower digital transformation across the Kingdom," said Don Claussen, CEO at ST Engineering iDirect. "We are honored to contribute to Saudi Arabia's efforts in building a robust, future-ready connectivity framework."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

