

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 93.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 94.31.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6475 and 0.8881 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6506 and 0.8910, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 1.7703 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7639.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.79 against the euro.



