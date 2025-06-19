

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.0829 against the Australian dollar and more than a 2-week low of 0.5982 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0793 and 0.6029, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slipped to 3-day lows of 86.84 and 1.9143 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 87.37 and 1.9039, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to support around 1.09 against the aussie, 0.58 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.92 against the euro.



