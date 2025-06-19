

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) has terminated offer discussions with Oryx Global Partners Limited and Michael Carvill. Kenmare stated that it remains on track to achieve 2025 production guidance and has a strong order book for second half, 2025.



Andrew Webb, Chairman of Kenmare, said: 'Kenmare supported the Consortium in its due diligence process and gave the possible offer extensive consideration, despite its early stage and unsolicited nature. The Board will continue to review all opportunities to create significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders.'



