Logistics Reply, the Reply group company specialising in innovative supply chain solutions has partnered with KIKO Milano, the global cosmetics brand renowned for its cutting edge, high-quality beauty products, to transform its e-commerce operations in the UK.

This partnership represents a strategic milestone in KIKO's broader digital transformation journey and reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and an exceptional customer experience.

With rapid growth in the UK market and a rising demand for online shopping and fast home delivery, KIKO recognized the need to evolve its supply chain operations. To meet these challenges, KIKO opened a new dark store in London and selected Logistics Reply with its LEA Reply Warehouse Management System (WMS) to build a more scalable and agile logistics infrastructure. A dark store is a retail distribution centre that operates like a traditional store but is closed to the public and used exclusively to fulfil online orders.

In just four months from project kick-off to go-live, the dark store was fully operational and managed entirely by KIKO's in-house team. The new set up has significantly improved both delivery times and product availability across the region.

"Our mission is to delight customers with innovative, high-quality products delivered with speed and reliability" said Paul Devin, Managing Director UK at KIKO. "This solution has allowed us to cut our e-commerce delivery times in half. Logistics Reply has been a trusted partner throughout the project, their responsiveness, attention to our business needs, and ongoing support have been outstanding." Devin added.

With its microservices-based architecture, LEA Reply offers the flexibility to support a wide range of warehouse needs, from simple to complex, by activating only the necessary services. This modular approach was key to aligning seamlessly with KIKO's operational requirements, enabling the rapid start-up of the new dark store while ensuring scalability for future growth.

"Our deep expertise in e-commerce and flexible technology stack allowed us to deliver a tailored, high-performance solution," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. "The success of this project is a testament to strong collaboration between our teams in Italy and the UK, and to the power of combining visionary leadership with scalable innovation."

KIKO Milano

KIKO MILANO was founded in 1997 in Milan and since then has revolutionized how cosmetics are sold globally. KIKO identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and make them accessible to all. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, KIKO has conquered the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalized make-up requirement. The brand has over 1250 stores and is available in 70 markets.

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply group company specialised in delivering state-of-the-art software to transform supply chains, blending modularity with enhanced connectivity, to meet the dynamic demands of modern warehousing and logistics. Our solutions ensure seamless collaboration between systems, humans and machines, creating a digital footprint orchestrating advanced automation. We optimise warehouse efficiency through smart robotics and enhance operational decision-making with AI. With over 25 years of pioneering experience, we lead clients through their digital transformation, ensuring rapid value and lasting quality.

Discover our innovative software solutions at www.lea-reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

