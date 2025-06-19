

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 9-day of 1.3728 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 105.61 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3697 and 105.85, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.5722 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.5716.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 103.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro.



