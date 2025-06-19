Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40XXS | ISIN: SE0023134895 | Ticker-Symbol: LD5
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 08:05
2,050 Euro
+1,49 % +0,030
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVAR HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVAR HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 09:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envar Holding AB: Envar CEO newsletter

Dear Shareholders,
It is with great pleasure that I share my first CEO newsletter. Following a strong finish to last year and continued positive momentum in the first quarter, the future looks very promising for Envar. I would like to provide an overview of our current position and the opportunities we see ahead.

Trends in External Development Among Clients
We continue to see strong order inflow from both existing and new clients, who are increasingly choosing to outsource parts of their operations. This approach gives them the flexibility to scale their business up or down, which is a clear advantage.

Collaborations at the Start of the Year
This spring, we issued press releases regarding two major client orders. One, with an order value of approximately SEK 9.1 million, coming from a globally leading game developer in the Battle Royale category, who has been a client of Envar since 2024. The other order, valued at around SEK 7.3 million, came from a leading game developer behind the largest title in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, and has been a client of Envar since 2020.

We have also had the privilege of delivering our services to new and exciting brands, including Mercedes-Benz, in preparation for an advertising campaign. I am very proud of the broad services we can provide our clients, including services that fall outside our usual focus areas.

Envar Games
As previously mentioned, we are in full production with our game development, and the work is progressing according to the communicated timeline for an Early Access release in Q2 2026. In the near future, we will present a cinematic trailer, offering a first glimpse of the game we have passionately been working on. Alongside the trailer, we will launch a product page on the Steam platform, where users will be able to add the game to their wishlists.

We've also had the privilege of collaborating with two renowned voice actors, Victoria Atkin and Matthew Mercer, who bring the game to life with their voices and unique personalities.

Events, Trade Shows, and Brand Building
To increase Envar's global visibility, we have actively participated in gaming conventions and events, both in Sweden and internationally. This gives us the opportunity to reach new clients, boost sales, and strengthen our brand. In total, we plan to participate in 18 events around the world in 2025.

Closing Words
We have an exciting road ahead, and I am confident that our efforts will generate long-term value as we continue to work towards our vision of becoming a global and market-leading entertainment hub. Thank you for your continued support, and I wish you a wonderful summer.

Certified Adviser
Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Tel: 08-546 017 58
E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding
Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:
Atey Ghailan, CEO
info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB
Org.nr 559407-6563
Götgatan 78
118 30 STOCKHOLM

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.