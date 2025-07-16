Envar Holding AB: Envar Holding AB issues a reverse profit warning following significant improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT)

Envar Holding AB ("Envar" or the "Company") today announces a reverse profit warning following significant improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT)

Preliminary figures indicate a positive EBIT of SEK 6,045 thousand, representing an increase of 618,10 percent compared to Q2 2024 and 23,80 percent compared to Q1 2025. All figures are preliminary and unaudited.The improved results are primarily driven by increased revenues from expanded collaborations with existing clients in the co-development of games. This growth reflects a broader industry trend, where game development studios are increasingly outsourcing key components of their production processes-a shift that continues to benefit Envar's business model.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 are preliminarily estimated at approximately SEK 24,368 thousand, representing an increase of 50,75 percent compared to Q2 2024 and 7,46 percent compared to Q1 2025.

As previously communicated, Envar's interim report for the period January-June 2025 (Q2) will be published on August 26, 2025.

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

Org.nr 559407-6563

Götgatan 78

118 30 STOCKHOLM

This information is information that ENVAR HOLDING AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-16 09:40 CEST.