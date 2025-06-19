Anzeige
WKN: A0X93X | ISIN: SE0002016352
19.06.2025
C-Rad AB: C-RAD Signs Strategic Agreement with Leading Healthcare Provider in Germany's Stuttgart Region Valued at 9 MSEK

C-RAD, a global leader in surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) solutions for precise and patient-centric cancer care, today announces the signing of a significant agreement with a prominent healthcare provider in southern Germany. The contract, valued at 9 MSEK, encompasses the delivery of a comprehensive SGRT solution including Sentinel 4DCT and Catalyst+ HD systems, along with a long-term service agreement. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second half of 2025 and continue into first half of 2026.

The customer, located in the German state of Baden-Württemberg and part of the metropolitan Stuttgart region, represents one of the most important providers of inpatient hospital services in the area. This is a new partnership for C-RAD and signals the company's growing foothold in the hospital caregiver segment within Germany.

The agreement includes multiple state-of-the-art components from C-RAD's SGRT portfolio with Catalyst+ HD systems, including a Catalyst+ HD system configured for a ring gantry, and a Sentinel4DCT system. These solutions support real-time surface tracking and motion management throughout the entire radiotherapy workflow, enhancing both clinical precision and patient safety. The systems will be implemented across the customer's radiation therapy facilities, bringing world-class, non-invasive imaging technology to a broader patient population. "This agreement marks a major milestone in C-RAD's strategic expansion into one of Germany's most dynamic healthcare regions," said Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO of C-RAD.

"We are honored to be selected by one of Baden-Württemberg's most important healthcare providers. Their decision underscores the growing recognition of SGRT as an essential tool in modern radiation therapy and reinforces the value of our long-term service partnerships."

For further information:

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO, +46 (0)795 85 66 77, investors@c-rad.com
Linda Frölén, CFO, +46 (0)703 03 32 53, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

