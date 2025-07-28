C-Rad AB: C-RAD and iRT Systems announce partnership to advance safety in radiotherapy

C-RAD AB (publ) and iRT Systems GmbH are pleased to announce a collaboration agreement, dedicated to promoting the highest standards of patient safety in radiation therapy.

C-RAD, a global leader in advanced surface guided radiotherapy (SGRT) technology with its Catalyst and Sentinel products and iRT Systems, the developer of the IQM® real-time verification system, today announced a partnership aimed at enhancing patient safety in radiotherapy treatment delivery.

The collaboration between C-RAD and iRT Systems brings together expertise in surface- guided radiotherapy positioning and real-time beam verification and highlights the complementary strengths of each organization in safeguarding every step of the radiotherapy process. The Catalyst and IQM® are highly complementary solutions and the partnership seeks to empower clinical teams with state-of-the-art tools that support vigilant, high-quality care.

Combining the powers of Catalyst and IQM® solutions will enable radiation oncology departments to benefit from automated workflow solutions, streamlined quality assurance, and improved treatment fidelity-all while maximizing efficiency.

"Patient safety has always been at the heart of everything we do," says Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO and President of C-RAD. "Partnering with iRT Systems is a natural step in our mission to deliver the most secure and effective radiotherapy treatments. By harnessing the strengths of our respective technologies, we empower clinicians with immediate feedback to detect and respond to potential errors-enhancing safety every step of the way."

"This partnership brings together two industry innovators with a shared vision: to make radiation therapy safer, smarter, and more efficient," says Jürgen Oellig, founder and CEO of iRT Systems. "By combining C-RAD's advanced surface tracking with our real-time beam verification, we are offering what every patient and clinician deserves: the safest treatment room in radiotherapy."

Learn more at AAPM 2025

Join us at the AAPM Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C, July 27-29, 2025. Visit C-RAD at Booth 7019 to learn more about C-RAD advantages and the collaboration with iRT.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

About iRT Systems

iRT Systems GmbH is a global leader in real-time treatment verification for radiation therapy. With its award-winning IQM System, iRT provides automated and independent real-time beam verification during every patient treatment-offering unmatched precision, efficiency, and safety in modern radiotherapy. Clinics in over 30 countries rely on iRT technology to enhance quality assurance and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.i-rt.de.

