SkiStar AB Interim Report September 2024-May 2025

WINTER SEASON SHOWS GROWTH DESPITE CHALLENGING WEATHER CONDITIONS - POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR THE 2025/26 WINTER SEASON



Third Quarter

• Net sales for the third quarter decreased by SEK 85 million, -6 percent, to SEK 1,405 million (1,490).

• Operating profit for the third quarter decreased by SEK 41 million, -10 percent, to SEK 377 million (418).

• Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 31 million (-4).

• Cash flow from operating activities decreased by SEK 180 million to SEK -448 million (-268).

• Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.82 (3.99), a decrease of -4 percent.



First Nine Months

• Net sales for the nine-month period increased by SEK 65 million, 2 percent, to SEK 4,405 million (4,340).

• Operating profit/loss for the nine-month period increased by SEK 76 million, 7 percent, to SEK 1,095 million (1,019).

• Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 50 million (-10).

• Cash flow from operating activities decreased by SEK 60 million to SEK 1,258 million (1,318).

• Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.39 (9.52).



Significant events during and after the period

• Booking volumes for the coming winter season2025/26, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar's mediated accomodation, are 1 percent up compared with the same time of the previous year and approximately 30 percent of the expected accommodation volume has been booked, which is according to plan.

• A refinancing agreement was concluded with DNB, Handelsbanken and Nordea, resulting in improved commercial terms and conditions and increased credit of SEK 700 million, as well as total loans and credit facilities of SEK 2,800 million. All loans and credit facilities are also linked to sustainability performance.



Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand

"Even though the late Easter holiday and mild weather affected the quarter adversely, we can summarize the winter season with growth and a strong result."

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 19 June 2025 at 10.00 a.m. CEST.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xk6igtyn

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4fef6ec33f534e059ff1e5748feb9069

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 19 June 2025, at 07.00 a.m. CEST.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.

