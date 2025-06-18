Qlucore AB: Year-end-report 1 May 2024 - 30 April 2025

CE-marked Qlucore Diagnostics sold to first customer

Fourth quarter, 1 February - 30 April 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,461k (3,217k).

has been sold to the first customer. After the reporting period. In May, the first report was submitted to the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights for bladder cancer and adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The next payment of just over SEK 5 million will be made no later than 60 days from the approved report.

In May, the first report was submitted to the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights for bladder cancer and adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The next payment of just over SEK 5 million will be made no later than 60 days from the approved report. Financing. Work to secure financing has been ongoing during the period. Together with our financial advisor, interactions with existing and potential new owners are ongoing to ensure financing during the summer of 2025.

1 May 2024 - 30 April 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 10,208k (14,369k).

amounted to SEK 5,258k on the closing day. The Board of Directors proposal to the general meeting is that no dividend is distributed for the financial year.

CEO's statement

During the period, focus has been on securing financing. Intensive discussions are underway, both with new investors as well as with existing owners to ensure financing during the summer of 2025. The planned liquidity injection will ensure stable operations and thus a continued focus on developing products within the EU-funded accelerator project as well as increasing sales of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights.

Net sales during the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 3,461k (3,217k), which is an increase of 8 percent. Total sales for the year amounted to SEK 10,208k (14,369k), which corresponds to a decrease of 29%. Sales of Qlucore Omics Explorer were weak during the first nine months of the year but increased during the fourth quarter. We believe this is largely due to several years of prioritizing the development of Qlucore Diagnostics to meet the schedule on time. One effect of this has been less development resources for Qlucore Omics Explorer, and this has affected sales.

Previous cost savings, mainly in the form of staff and consultant reductions, will reach full effect in May.

As previously communicated, we need to secure strengthened liquidity during the summer.

Diagnostics

Sales and marketing are actively underway with both the leukemia model and the lung cancer model. We have decided to supplement our own sales organization with distributors and agents and the work of identifying and securing contracts is ongoing.

Our product is unique and there are no comparable IVDR approved products on the market. CE marking according to the IVDR regulations for medical devices is a requirement for use in diagnostics within healthcare in Europe.

We are at the forefront of using genetic information to classify patients with regulatory approved products. Now we have a stable regulatory-approved platform to broaden our product portfolio. The degree of reuse, of both documentation and code invested in Qlucore Diagnostics, is high for future diagnostic models. This means that we can work in parallel with the projects within the Accelerator project; bladder cancer and acute myeloid leukemia in adults (AML).

These cancers represent strategically important therapy areas with a large medical need for improved diagnostics. Together, they constitute approximately 16% of all cancer cases. In figures, this amounts to approximately 1 million cases per year in Europe and the USA, increasing to just under 2.5 million when China, India and parts of South America are included.

After the reporting period

In May, the first report was submitted in the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights for bladder cancer and adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The next payment of just over SEK 5 million will be made no later than 60 days from the approved report.

Global landscape

In March, a US court ruled that the FDA's intention to regulate "lab developed tests" (LDTs) is not consistent with the legislation and thus the US diagnostics market will continue to function in the same way as before for the time being.

It is difficult to assess how the geopolitical situation has affected Qlucore's operations during the period. We are experiencing restrictive purchasing behaviors. When possible, customers are also postponing renewal for a couple of months. There is a clear risk that cuts in American research funding will negatively affect us.



___________________



The fact that we secured the first customer soon after the launch of Qlucore Diagnostics 1.0 is a significant success and is a good indicator of the product value for improved diagnostics.





Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO



This information is information that Qlucore is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-18 18:30 CEST.