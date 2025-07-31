Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A3C6TD | ISIN: SE0016829824 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QO
Frankfurt
31.07.25 | 09:59
0,076 Euro
-9,58 % -0,008
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLUCORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLUCORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qlucore AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Qlucore AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting at Qlucore AB (publ) was held today, July 31, 2025, whereby the shareholders made the following decisions.

Resolution to adopt new articles of association
The extraordinary general meeting decided to unanimously adopt the new articles of association.

Resolution on subsequent approval by the general meeting of the board of directors' resolution on 26 June 2025 regarding a rights issue in favour of existing shareholders
The extraordinary general meeting decided to unanimously approve the board of directors' resolution regarding a rights issue in favour of existing shareholders.

Resolution on authorization to issue shares
The extraordinary general meeting decided to unanimously approve the board of directors' resolution regarding authorization to issue shares.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Press contact:
Maria Falck Miniotis, Marketing & Communications Manager
Phone: +46 (0) 736 10 26 65
Email: maria.falck@qlucore.com

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore is a leading provider of new generation intuitive bioinformatics software for research and precision and companion diagnostics. Qlucore's mission is to make it easier to analyze the huge amounts of complex data generated by innovations in the fields of genomics and proteomics by providing powerful visualization-based bioinformatics data analysis tools for research and precision diagnostics. Qlucore Omics Explorer software is a easy to use bioinformatics software for research in the life science, plant- and biotech industries, as well as in academia. Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights are software platforms with built in AI-based machine learning for multi-omics companion and precision diagnostics. Qlucore was founded in 2007 in Lund, Sweden and has customers in about 25 countries around the world, with sales offices in Europe and North America, and distribution in several countries in Asia. Qlucore is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. www.qlucore.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
