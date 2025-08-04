Das Instrument 5QO SE0016829824 QLUCORE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 5QO SE0016829824 QLUCORE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument 0CF SE0006510335 ORGANOCLICK AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 0CF SE0006510335 ORGANOCLICK AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument 912 AU0000159840 KUNIKO LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 912 AU0000159840 KUNIKO LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument US03837J2006 AQUA METALS INC. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025The instrument US03837J2006 AQUA METALS INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025Das Instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 24Q AU000000WLD8 WELLARD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument 8T6 FR0014003FE9 BELIEVE S.A. EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 8T6 FR0014003FE9 BELIEVE S.A. EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument 16E SE0003491562 EPISURF MEDICAL AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 16E SE0003491562 EPISURF MEDICAL AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025Das Instrument GB00BD8SLV43 MARLOWE PLC LS -,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025The instrument GB00BD8SLV43 MARLOWE PLC LS -,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025Das Instrument IPOK DE000A254294 HEIDEL.BETEIL.HLDG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025The instrument IPOK DE000A254294 HEIDEL.BETEIL.HLDG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.08.2025Das Instrument 1X00 CA83411A1066 SOL STRATEGIES INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2025The instrument 1X00 CA83411A1066 SOL STRATEGIES INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2025