Episurf Medical AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

• Improved results of SEK 7.0m adjusted for re-structuring provision of SEK 3.1m, with additional cost savings identified

• More than 100% growth in the U.S. customer base and continued expansion of the U.S. distributor network, with a 46% increase in order intake during the first half of the year in the U.S.

• Ongoing establishment of European distribution operations through collaboration with Joint Operations

"During the second quarter, we made significant changes to our operations and announced further measures toward the end of the period. We now have a strong sales partner for our key European markets through Joint Operations, as well as solid representation in several other European countries. Our presence in the U.S. market is growing. During the quarter, we recorded a restructuring provision of SEK 3.1m. We have communicated a target of achieving additional annual cost savings of SEK 20.0m. Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 amounted to SEK -14.4m, representing an improvement of 33%, or SEK 7.0m, compared to the same quarter last year. With further savings ahead, we aim to significantly reduce our cost base, which - together with expected sales growth - gives us a solid foundation to continue improving our results and financial position", says Pål Ryfors, CEO Episurf Medical.

Second quarter 2025 compared to 2024, Group

» Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3.5m (3.5)

» Group net sales amounted to SEK 2.9m (3.2)

» Order book amounted to SEK 2.2m (2.0)

» Loss for the period amounted to SEK -17.7m (-21.4), including SEK 3.1m re-structuring provision

» Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.07)

First six months 2025 compared to 2024, Group

» Gross order intake amounted to SEK 7.2m (6.2)

» Group net sales amounted to SEK 6.8m (6.2)

» Loss for the period amounted to SEK -34.3m (-42.0)

» Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.13)

Significant events during the sec ond quarter 2025

» Episurf Medical has made progress in the FDA process for the Episealer® MTP implant, but certain validation activities remain, and the company is now following the FDA's guidance with a concrete plan to complete the process

Significant events during pr evious quarters 2025

» Episurf Medical announced that theresponse to the US FDA has been filed and addresses a request for additional information on the company's Episealer® MTP implant

» Episurf Medical entered into a distribution agreement for several European countries with Joint Operations Ltd

» Episurf Medical announced the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO13B

» Episurf Medical announced that CFO Veronica Wallin will leave for a new postion

Significant events after the quarter

» Episurf Medical announced re-structuring initiatives and increased focus towards the US market

» Episurf Medical announced a rights issue of units of up to approximately SEK 29.4m

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on 11 July 2025.