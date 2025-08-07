With effect from August 08, 2025, the units rights of Episurf Medical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 19, 2025.

Instrument: Units rights Short name: EPIS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025667462 Order book ID: 417630 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



With effect from August 08, 2025, the paid subscription units in Episurf Medical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 04, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EPIS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025667470 Order book ID: 417631 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB