Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical announces leadership changes effective from 11 February 2026

Episurf Medical (Nasdaq: EPIS B) announces leadership changes effective from 11 February 2026. Jens Andersson, elected as a Board member of Episurf at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 February, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Katarina Flodström. Katarina Flodström has been appointed Deputy CEO and Head of the company's medical technology operations.

At the same time, Sanja Batljan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Pål Ryfors, who will thereby leave Episurf.

"I am pleased that Jens Andersson and Sanja Batljan, both with significant experiences from the real estate sector, are taking on leading operational roles at Episurf as our transformation continues. I am also pleased that Katarina Flodström will continue to focus on our medical device operations, which are at a very exciting stage. I would like to thank Pål Ryfors for his many years of service and wish him all the best going forward. In summary, these management changes imply that the company is now well positioned for the next phase", says Ulf Grunander, Chairman of the Board, Episurf.

Jens Andersson has extensive experience in the real estate and finance sectors and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Castellum. He has previously held senior positions, including CFO roles, at Corem Property Group and Klövern. Sanja Batljan has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Nynäshamnsbostäder and currently holds board assignments, including in Sveafastigheter.

"I am very happy to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Episurf at a time when the company is undergoing an extensive transformation into a European real estate company operating in attractive segments. The aggregated property portfolio which we have already taken ownership of, or which we are in the process of completing, has an aggregated value of approximately SEK 1.6 billion, with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 140 million. I feel strong support from major shareholders, the Board of Directors and employees, and I very much look forward to capitalising on the business opportunities we have identified and thereby building a new company. I am also happy that Katarina will continue focusing on unlocking the significant value we see in our medical device operations", says Jens Andersson, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Episurf.

