Episurf Medical AB: Press release from extraordinary general meeting in Episurf Medical AB (publ)

Episurf Medical AB (publ) today 10 February 2026 held an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm.

Approval of the acquisition etc.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the acquisition of the company Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB, which holds a portfolio of assets consisting of properties and bonds for a preliminary consideration of maximum SEK 1,147 million (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is described in further detail in the press release published by the company on 30 December 2025.

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve amendments to the company's articles of association, regarding, inter alia, the company's operations, in order to enable the Acquisition.

Furthermore, the extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to register new articles of association in order to increase the limits for the share capital and the number of shares, after the board of directors has for the first time exercised the issue authorisation described below.

The extraordinary general meeting also resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to resolve on the issue of B-shares, convertibles convertible into B-shares and warrants entitling to subscription of B-shares. The authorisation may only be utilised to complete the Acquisition that the company announced via press release on 30 December 2025 and to fulfil the company's obligations under the Acquisition.

Election of member of the board of directors etc.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that the number of ordinary board members elected by a general meeting shall be three, that Jens Andersson is elected to the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting and that no remuneration shall be paid to Jens Andersson. As previously announced, the former board member Christian Krüeger resigned from his position as a member of the board of directors in connection with the extraordinary general meeting.

For further details about the proposals that have now been approved by the extraordinary general meeting, please see the information in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting, published on 8 January 2026.

