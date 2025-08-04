Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:13
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 15:15 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Episurf Medical AB: Summary from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Episurf Medical AB (publ)

Episurf Medical AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Stockholm today 4 August 2025 at which it was resolved, among other things, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of units.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 July 2025 to issue units consisting of shares of series B and warrants of series TO14 B with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue").

In order to enable the execution of the Rights Issue, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to increase the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association.

The resolutions were unanimous and were adopted in accordance with the majority requirement set by the Swedish Securities Council as a condition for the validity of the exemption from the obligation to submit a mandatory offer granted to Ilija Batljan in relation to his guarantee commitment regarding the Rights Issue.

For further information on the proposals that have now been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, see the information in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting published on 3 July 2025 and the information in the company's press release on 1 August 2025.

Episurf Medical AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Pål Ryfors, CEO and interim CFO, Episurf Medical
Tel:+46 (0) 709 62 36 69
Email: pal.ryfors@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.15 CEST on 4 August 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.