Episurf Medical AB: Summary from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Episurf Medical AB (publ)

Episurf Medical AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Stockholm today 4 August 2025 at which it was resolved, among other things, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of units.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 July 2025 to issue units consisting of shares of series B and warrants of series TO14 B with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue").

In order to enable the execution of the Rights Issue, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to increase the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association.

The resolutions were unanimous and were adopted in accordance with the majority requirement set by the Swedish Securities Council as a condition for the validity of the exemption from the obligation to submit a mandatory offer granted to Ilija Batljan in relation to his guarantee commitment regarding the Rights Issue.

For further information on the proposals that have now been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, see the information in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting published on 3 July 2025 and the information in the company's press release on 1 August 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Pål Ryfors, CEO and interim CFO, Episurf Medical

Tel:+46 (0) 709 62 36 69

Email: pal.ryfors@episurf.com

Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.15 CEST on 4 August 2025.