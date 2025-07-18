Anzeige
WKN: A2DYER | ISIN: SE0006510335 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CF
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:24
0,134 Euro
-1,48 % -0,002
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANOCLICK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organoclick AB: Organoclick AB (publ) Publish Interim Report For Q2 2025

During the second quarter, we achieved several strategically important successes with new customers for both BIOkleen and OrganoTex, several customer projects in new nonwoven segments that are close to launch and important test results for our wood protection technologies. However, the second quarter continued to be challenging in terms of sales, especially for the Functional Wood business area, which experienced a sharp decline in the Swedish market. However, we feel strong confidence from our major shareholders in our strategy. With financing in place via a shareholder loan of SEK 10 million and the Board's proposed rights issue of SEK 20 million, 100% guaranteed by our major shareholders, we can now invest in the future towards becoming a profitable, pure green chemical company.

Second quarter, 1 April - 30 June 2025

Group compared to the second quarter of 2024

» Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 29.96 (38.75) million

» Gross margin amounted to 21.6% (29.1%)

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -4.71 (-0.13) million

» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 7.72 (10.97) million

First half year, 1 January - 30 June 2025

Group compared to the first half of 2024

» The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 65.36 (76.92) million

»Gross margin amounted to 23.6% (29.2%)

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -6.81 (0.02) million

» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -2.78 (0.55) million

This disclosure contains information that OrganoClick AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-07-2025 08:30 CET.

.........................................................................................

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

0707 - 16 48 90, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
