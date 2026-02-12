OrganoClick AB: Switzerland's leading sport retailer Ochsner sport, new reseller of OrganoTex

OrganoClick's brand OrganoTex has been launched and is now available at 15 stores of the Swiss sports retailer Ochsner sport. Ochsner sport is Switzerlands leading sports retailer with a network of stores located across Switzerland.

With Ochsner sports as a new retailer, OrganoTex continues its international expansion into Switzerland, aligning with OrganoClick's strategic growth plan.

"We are very excited to begin this collaboration with Ochsner sport. This opportunity allows us to further expand in Switzerland and reach even more consumers. The demand for our products is strong, and this cooperation further demonstrates that consumers are seeking Eco-labelled and effective products within textile waterproofing," says Susanne Karlsson, Sales Manager for OrganoTex® at OrganoClick.

About OrganoTex:

OrganoTex® is a Swedish innovation based on a patented green technology inspired by the water-repellent properties of the lotus plant. The brand includes textile and shoe waterproofing, detergent products for functional garments and an industrial DWR. All products are PFAS-free and readily biodegradable - so nothing is left in nature. OrganoTex is owned, developed, and manufactured by the Swedish greentech company OrganoClick. For its green innovations, OrganoClick has won a number of awards. www.organotex.com, www.organoclick.com.

Contact:

Susanne Karlsson, Sales Manager OrganoTex at OrganoClick, susanne.karlsson@organoclick.com, +46(0)721945272

https://organotex.com/media-room/

.........................................................................................

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.