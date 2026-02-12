Organoclick AB: Organoclick AB (publ) Publishes Year-end Report For 2025

"The fourth quarter was characterised by both progress and challenges. Sales of our binders continued to develop positively with good growth, while the demand for our consumer and construction-related products remained weak. In order to adapt the business to the lower sales volumes and strengthen the path to profitability, we implemented a savings program of SEK 20 million during the quarter. At the same time, we are now seeing clear signs of increasing demand for 2026 - both from existing and new customers - especially in our green chemical products, which gives a positive indication for the coming period."

Translation from CEO Mårten Hellberg's comment on the interim report.

Fourth quarter, 1 October - 31 December 2025

Group results fourth quarter 2025 compared to fourth quarter 2024

» Net sales amounted to SEK 18.37 million (21.43)

» Gross margin amounted to -24.4% (12.7%)

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -18.34 million (-6.88)

» Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -10.64 (-6.88) million, adjusted for SEK 7.70 million in restructuring costs and impairment of obsolete inventory.

» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2.97 (4.70) million

Full year, 1 January - 31 December 2025

Group compared to full year 2024

» The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 106.19 (127.23) million.

» Gross margin amounted to 14.0% (25.0%)

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -31.57 million (-9.86)

» Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -22.57 (-9.86) million, adjusted for SEK 9.00 million in restructuring costs and impairment of obsolete inventory.

» Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8.29 million (3.60)

CEO's statement

Positive sales growth for our binders, but continued challenges in our other segments

The fourth quarter was characterised by both progress and challenges. Sales of our binders continued to develop positively with good growth, while the demand for our consumer and construction-related products remained weak. In order to adapt the business to the lower sales volumes and strengthen the path to profitability, we implemented a savings program of SEK 20 million during the quarter. At the same time, we are now seeing clear signs of increasing demand for 2026 - both from existing and new customers - especially in our green chemical products, which gives a positive indication for the coming period.

Financial performance fourth quarter

During the fourth quarter, the Group had a sales reduction of -14.3% (-23.2%) to SEK 18.4 (21.4) million. On the other hand, sales increased by 17% for the Nonwoven & Fiber Technologies business unit, while sales decreased by -16% for Green Coatings & Maintenance Products and by -42% for Functional Wood. During the quarter, a savings program of SEK 20 million was implemented that will have almost full effect from January 2026. In connection with this, restructuring costs and write-downs of inventory totalling SEK 7.7 million were reserved. Operating profit (adjusted for the non-recurring costs of SEK 7.7 million) was thus SEK -10.6 (-6.9) million. For the full year 2025, sales amounted to SEK 106.2 (127.2) million. Including previously implemented write-downs of inventory, the year's total non-recurring costs were approximately SEK 9 million. Operating profit for the full year 2025, adjusted for non-recurring costs, was thus SEK -22.6 (-9.9) million.

Nonwoven & fiber technologies

For the Nonwoven & Fiber Technologies business area, sales increased by 17% (-25%) to SEK 7.9 (6.8) million. The positive effect was partly due to a volume shift from the third quarter, but also from a slightly improved market for the hotel and restaurant sector. This trend seems set to continue in the first half of 2026, but with a weaker first quarter and a stronger second quarter due to production planning of a large customer. In 2026, we also estimate that we will receive additional sales from new customers who are planning to launch wipes and food pads.

Green Coatings & Maintenance Products

For the Green Coatings & Maintenance Products business area, sales decreased by -16% (4%) to SEK 6.3 (7.5) million. The drop came from a very weak December where we had a drop in sales in most product segments. Ahead of 2026, a private label deal for BIOkleen has also been completed that would no longer be profitable for the Group. This will have a negative sales effect of SEK -4.5 million, especially in the first quarter, but have a limited effect on our earnings. Other product segments are forecast to return to growth in 2026 where we continue to focus on our European expansion of OrganoTex and Nordic expansion of BIOkleen. New customers that have recently been added include: Löplabbet and Swiss Ochsner sport for OrganoTex and Mestergruppen with Colorama and Happy Homes for BIOkleen.

Functional wood

The fourth quarter was weak for the Functional Wood business area after our German distributors replenished their inventories in the third quarter and with weak demand in Sweden. Sales decreased by -42% (-39%) to SEK 4.2 (7.2) million. For the full year, however, our German investment has been successful with sales increasing by 36% to SEK 9.3 (6.8) million on total sales of SEK 32.3 (43.6) million. The focus in 2026 is continued expansion in Germany and an establishment in the Italian and Dutch markets where we have new distributors. We are also working to reverse the trend in Sweden, but our assessment is that the market will remain weak during the first half of the year.

Outlook

With a significantly lower cost base and improved sales prospects in several of our product segments, our goal is to deliver significantly improved earnings in 2026. The positive effect on earnings is expected to be visible already in the first quarter, although the sales development is temporarily negatively impacted by the termination of the private label agreement for BIOkleen and the production planning of one of our major binder customers.

We are now continuing to drive our strategic efforts forward: to support our new nonwoven customers in their product launches, to intensify the market expansion of our consumer brands OrganoTex and BIOkleen, and to initiate the out-licensing of OrganoWood production.

Our clear focus is to take the Group into a phase of profitable green growth.

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

