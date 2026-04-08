OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick's brand BIOkleen signs reseller agreement with Beijer Byggmaterial

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labelled maintenance products for homeowners and for the professional market. BIOkleen is now further strengthening its presence in the Swedish market through a reseller agreement with Beijer Byggmaterial.

Under the agreement, BIOkleen's eco-labelled maintenance products will now be stocked at Beijer Byggmaterials' central warehouse and distributed to Beijer's stores. The focus of the offering is on BIOkleen's Eco series - a product line where all products are biodegradable and labelled with Good Environmental Choice as well as BIOkleen's Algae and mold removal products. The products have been developed by BIOkleen's owner, the green chemical company OrganoClick, with the goal of offering naturally effective and user-friendly alternatives to both consumers and professionals.

"We are very pleased with the collaboration with Beijer Byggmaterial. Through them, we reach out widely to both consumers and professional builders throughout Sweden. It strengthens our position in the Swedish market and is an important step in our efforts to make eco-labelled alternatives more easily accessible throughout Sweden," says Robert Weber, CEO of BIOkleen.

About Beijer Byggmaterial

Beijer Byggmaterial AB is Sweden's largest wholly-owned builders' merchants with 113 stores throughout Sweden. They provide both construction professionals and home owners with high-quality building materials, tools, and services. Beijer Byggmaterial has a turnover of approximately SEK 10 billion and approximately 2,000 employees and is part of the European building materials group STARK Group.

About BIOkleen:

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labelled maintenance products for homeowners. "Naturally effective" is the brand's motto. The focus is on the least possible environmental impact from production to finished product. In BIOkleen's Eco series, all products are biodegradable and labelled with Good Environmental Choice. BIOkleen as a brand was founded in 1992 and has been part of the OrganoClick Group since 2016.



www.biokleen.se

For more information, please contact: Robert Weber, CEO BIOkleen Miljökemi AB, robert@biokleen.se, +46(0)70 656 6813

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

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